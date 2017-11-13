Telecoms pylons that would be used for the new system. 13-11-2017 Archive

The Balearic government, via the ministry for innovation, research and tourism, is working with the University of the Balearic Islands in examining the viability of a public communications network that would be based on the use of location sensors. The ministry, which has a 21 million euro budget for innovation and research next year, has itemised this project for 2018.



Ultimately, it would involve the use of a single application and provide real-time information for a variety of purposes. Among these could be up-to-date information on the condition of torrent streams, the availability of mooring places, the number of people in natural areas at a specific time, the number of tourists in key parts of the island, and spaces in car parks. A further use could be keeping a check on women at risk of abuse.



A pilot test has already been undertaken at the ParcBit technology park. The project is complex, but it would provide a means of communication that would allow town halls, island councils and other public bodies to be connected without the need for wifi. Adopting the concept of the internet of things, it would complement the current network (TetraIB) available to security forces and emergency services.



The ministry says that it would be pioneering application for a regional administration. The system is used by the private sector but if the Balearics were to have this network, it would be a first for the public sector in Spain and quite probably the European Union.