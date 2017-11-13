The Guardia Civil are looking for two robbers who aimed a pistol at staff at a games arcade in Santa Ponsa and eventually left with 700 euros.



On Sunday evening around 19.00, the two men burst into the salon, waving a gun. It isn't known if it was a real pistol or not. They demanded that all the cash was handed over, which amounted to 700 euros. A female worker suffered various injuries during the robbery and was later taken to the PAC centre in Santa Ponsa.



The robbers left via the emergency exit at the gaming salon in Avda. Rei Jaume I. As they left, they dropped some of the money. The Guardia Civil and Calvia police mounted an immediate search of the vicinity but were unable to locate the robbers.

