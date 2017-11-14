Tourism
Barceló says again: there can't be more summer tourism growth
In parliament yesterday, tourism minister Biel Barceló restated his view that there cannot be more growth of summer tourism and that there should be a focus on the quality and not quantity of tourists.
Barceló was responding to an invitation from the Partido Popular's Miquel Jerez to offer an assessment of participation at the London World Travel Market last week. Jerez noted that there were many signs warning of a decline in tourism because of Brexit and currency devaluations by other countries. He criticised the government's attitude during the fair. "You (Barceló and the government) criticise and threaten businesspeople because they say that the ecotax is not a good idea."
The minister responded by asking Jerez to apply "rigour" and he told him that "we have to improve the figures in winter and get a balance with the figures in summer". He added that UK tourist spending in winter and spring months has increased by 16%, which is what he said last week when tackled by Jerez at a parliamentary committee. This 16% was of course for last winter and spring.
Meanwhile, the Spanish tourism bureau in London is suggesting that there will be a 23% increase in UK tourism this winter, though this figure would seem to be for Spain as a whole. He added that there will be an increase in winter flights for Majorca and Ibiza and that in Minorca there is work being done to cover the loss of Monarch flights in February and March.
Also in parliament, Barceló escaped a motion of censure but it was a close call: the vote was a tie.
The Partido Popular had presented the motion because of the vice-president's supposed involvement in the Més contracts affair. Podemos, who have called for Barceló to resign over the matter, didn't lend their support to the PP motion. They instead abstained, as did El Pi. PSOE and Més deputies (both Majorca and Minorca) voted against the motion. The votes of the PP and others resulted in a 23-23 split with eleven abstentions. Parliamentary rules are that in the event of a tied vote, it is retaken twice. If there is a still a tie, then the motion is defeated, which is what happened yesterday.
The issue has been raised before in parliament, and Barceló has survived previous attempts at censure. During the debate for this latest motion, the PP's former government vice-president, Antonio Gómez, argued that Barceló had not assumed his political responsibility for allowing public money go to his personal "friend", Jaume Garau. "No one in the history of our autonomy (the regional government) has dared to do so much," suggested Gómez. (There will doubtless be those who will be surprised by this suggestion.)
Comments
Palmadave / Hace about 2 hours
I'm with you Jake.
Jake / Hace about 3 hours
Yeah, Chris you are right. I’m British, worked hard and was able to retire here 7 years ago. I pay €8k in wealth & council tax each year and €40k in income/IVA and other taxes (such as new car) each year. I spend a boat load in restaurants and bars in Palma, have a gardener & cleaner and spent thousands learning Spanish from a local. Have joined a golf club and have private gym lessons from a Spanish guy. All in all the likes of me add huge value to Mallorca, there are thousands like me. The low rent tourists bring drunkeness, vomit, public lewdness, drugs and trash to the Island. We really dont need them. The readers of this website who moan so much are mostly visitors and contribute very little. So shut up.
Chris / Hace about 5 hours
Oh Look!! Jake is back with his expert opinion! Thinks his opinion is above everyone else's because he 'claims' to live in Mallorca. Doesnt come across very Mallorcan, it must be said.
James / Hace about 5 hours
Pissing and moaning about the tourist tax? Well, if this paultry sum breaks your bank, you don't need a holiday - you need a second job.
Jake / Hace about 6 hours
Moan moan, no rentals, moan moan, no flights, moan moan all inclusives, moan moan tourist tax, moan moan its not fair we want low cost flights and low rent people flooding Mallorca. Moan moan moan moan moan moan. You can all get lost, we dont need you and your colonial thinking. You think Mallorca is full of peasants who will ride donkeys if you dont come here in a cheap hotel, but you fish & chips and go to a water park. Well you know what, Mallorca will get by very nicely with Germans/Scandies, French etc. If i were you lot, i’d stick to Blackpool, much more up you alley!
Stuart Mead / Hace about 7 hours
With this bloke in charge why would anyone want to go to Majorca? Now that he’s got rid of the lower end tourists I.e. Not rich ones. Who else is he going to pick on? I’ve never gone all inclusive on my trips. Always supported local bars/restaurants etc. But now thx to the tourist tax and the quality I felt was going down for the price I paid I’ll be limiting to maybe once a year instead of three.
john hughes / Hace about 9 hours
...are the people of the Balearic Islands stupid or just lazy ?
John P / Hace about 9 hours
Whatever we think,all inclusive is here to stay,and,will grow.Will he define what is quality,and go public throughout Europe and say we do not want you.Thought not,doubt we will have a Gerald Rattner moment.Bad as this minister is ,he is not alone,but it is the locals who keep voting them in,so put up or shut up.
Mike / Hace about 9 hours
What’s he calculating his backhanders ?..
Jason / Hace about 9 hours
Barcelo.. Can you please just go.. Your lies and backwards thinking have already ruined what you are pretending to achieve !! Just a quick thought but then I'm not a rocket scientist to get your goal quickly !!! Barcelo.. Sure you can handle it ? How about making the holiday rental licence easier to get and banning all inclusive unless its 5star, instead of employing inspectors how about employing employing people to issue licences for rentals, simple......