Montision Church in Pollensa. 14-11-2017 MDB

A year ago, the rector of Pollensa, Xisco Vicens Gomila, advised the Bishopric of Majorca that Montision Church wasn't church property. It had been wrongly registered by the bishopric, and the mistake has now been rectified.



Soon after he became rector, Vicens was studying parish archives and made the discovery, which had its origins in the expulsion of the Jesuits by Carlos III in 1767 and the seizure of assets by the crown. Montision was assigned to the town hall. It intended to create a hospice in the building, but this plan was not implemented.



Around the same time, the current parish church - Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles - was being built. All the furniture from Montision was transferred to the new church. Over the years the building went into decline. Towards the end of the nineteenth century, the priest and poet Miquel Costa i Llobera was instrumental in rehabilitating the property. The town hall ceded it to the parish authorities for the purpose of worship but nothing more. In other words, the town hall didn't actually relinquish the ownership it had acquired after the expulsion of the Jesuits.



A similar situation existed with the Sant Jordi Church, though in this case the town hall was the real owner of only a part of the property. This has now also been rectified.



Mayor Miquel Àngel March has thanked the rector. The town hall and the parish are working closely on drafting an agreement regarding the shared use of other properties, one of these being Sant Domingo.