Pilar Carbonell, following her appearance in a Palma court. 14-11-2017 Víctor Malagón

Pilar Carbonell, the tourism director-general, has told a court in Palma that she had nothing to do with the granting of a licence for a low-cost petrol station in Son Bugadelles.



Carbonell had been cited for possible trafficking of influence as the result of a lawsuit taken out by a petrol company because of alleged irregularities with the granting of a permit by Calvia town hall. Carbonell's former partner was linked to the company which got the licence for the petrol station.



The tourism director made clear that at that time she held no public office either with the regional government or with the town hall. She stressed that she did not intervene in the processing of the licence application.



Another court has already established that the petrol station was legal in that it complied with state regulations even if it didn't meet Calvia town hall regulations as they were.



Carbonell believes that she has only become involved because she now holds public office. But while she has been facing this legal matter, there is another one hanging over her. This is to do with the allegation that she showed favour to the Cursach Group in speeding up procedures related to work at MegaPark in Arenal. A report from the National Police suggests that she acted in a way that benefited the interests of the Cursach Group.

Podemos are calling for her to resign, while David Abril, one of two parliamentary spokespeople for Més, says that he will be "the first to leave" the party if there were to be proof of favourable treatment having been given to the Cursach Group. Carbonell, who denies having shown the Cursach Group (specifically in her dealings with Tolo Sbert) any favour, has said that she will leave it up to the tourism minister Biel Barceló to decide whether she stays or goes. Barceló has given her his support.