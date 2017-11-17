The old lighthouse near Cala Ratjada. 08-11-2017 A. BASSA

Heritage association Arca has denounced the alarming and dangerous deterioration in the condition of the old lighthouse protection tower located near the Cala Rajada lighthouse.

Arca has been backed by the Balearic Centre for the Study of Fortifications (GEFB) which has called for immediate action to be taken before winter causes further damage to the historic monument.

Both organisations have agreed that the current condition of the tower is extremely dangerous and, considering it is a natural heritage site, merits much more care and attention.

“This is just another example of the lack of care and interest in Majorca’s heritage and it clashes with the image the island is trying to transmit to overseas tourist industries. The tower literally falling to pieces and could injure someone,” Arca said.