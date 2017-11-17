Building
Concerns over the condition of the defense tower
Heritage association Arca has denounced the alarming and dangerous deterioration in the condition of the old lighthouse protection tower located near the Cala Rajada lighthouse.
Arca has been backed by the Balearic Centre for the Study of Fortifications (GEFB) which has called for immediate action to be taken before winter causes further damage to the historic monument.
Both organisations have agreed that the current condition of the tower is extremely dangerous and, considering it is a natural heritage site, merits much more care and attention.
“This is just another example of the lack of care and interest in Majorca’s heritage and it clashes with the image the island is trying to transmit to overseas tourist industries. The tower literally falling to pieces and could injure someone,” Arca said.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.