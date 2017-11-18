Palma's Christmas lights will be switched on on 23 November. 03-12-2016 MDB

Palma town hall is spending some one million euros on Christmas lights, nearly 400,000 euros more than last year.



According to the councillor for infrastructure, Rodrigo Romero, this year’s Christmas lights will give the city a much better atmosphere while being more eco-friendly by consuming less electricity. Romero explained that this festive season there will be little difference between the quality of lights from neighbourhood to neighbourhood "so nobody feels hard done by". In total this year, 92 streets and squares will be lit and connected to 250 kilometres of special cabling.



Romero said that the budget and spread of the lights have been increased so that the festive spirit can start on the outskirts of the city and work its way into the centre of the capital, giving as many people as possible the chance to enjoy the festive season.