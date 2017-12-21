A new airline - Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics - will begin operations next spring. 21-12-2017 MDB

Thomas Cook will open a new office in Palma in February 2018 to make room for growing operations in its most popular holiday destination.



The new office will employ close to 700 people, creating around 325 new roles in addition to Thomas Cook’s existing presence of 375 people. Thomas Cook employees will begin to move into the new building from February 2018, completing the move from its existing premises in March.



The new jobs will build on Thomas Cook's growing presence in Majorca since it first established a base on the island for a number of its centralised services in 2007. Palma is already home to Thomas Cook’s Connected Services team which provides year-round 24-hour support for holidaymakers. Thomas Cook's in-destination inbound agency, which arranges its personalised holiday offer across Spain and Portugal, is also based in Palma, along with a range of other functions which support its operations in Europe.



The new roles will be created over the coming months as the office takes on responsibility for further services it provides to the rest of the Thomas Cook Group. The new roles, primarily in financial support, are being created as part of Thomas Cook’s decision to establish Palma as its Group Financial Shared Service Centre thanks to Palma’s central location within Europe and an abundance of skilled professionals from universities in Palma and mainland Spain.



Visiting the site to see its progress and the newly installed Thomas Cook brand buildings signs, group CEO Peter Fankhauser said: "Our new office in Palma is a great example of how we can work smarter to bring expertise together in one place and provide a high quality service to all of Thomas Cook and its customers. This fantastic new building will let us grow our already sizeable presence and reaffirms our commitment to Palma. I look forward to visiting again when we have fully moved in."



Thomas Cook recently announced a new airline to be based in Palma, called Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics, which begins flying in spring 2018, creating new jobs in Palma for qualified professionals in maintenance, flight operations and management functions as well as cockpit and cabin crew.