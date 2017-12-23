A happy Christmas in Sant Llorenç. 22-12-2017 Guillem Mas

The El Gordo winning number for the Christmas Lottery was 71198, with a value of 400,000 euros per tenth. Most of the prize went to Vilalba, Lugo in Galicia, where 520 million euros will be distributed. The number was also sold in Malaga, Jaca (Huesca), Baeza (Jaen), Sort (Lleida), Madrid, Torrejon de Ardoz (Madrid), Santander, Cadiz, San Bartolome (Las Palmas), Murcia, San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia), Granadilla de Abona (Santa Cruz de Tenerife) and Benetusser (Valencia).



The El Gordo number was finally revealed at five minutes to midday yesterday and was chanted by Yossueff Salhi and Noelia Katiuska. A lottery office in Vilalba had sold 130 series of 71198, of which 50 series had gone via a bar, Cascudo. Its owner, Pilar Ferreiro, said that the 200 million euros prize will be widely shared. It will be for "humble and hardworking people, who need it".



In Majorca, part of the second prize for 51244 was won in Sant Llorenç. Two million euros will be distributed for a complete series of the second prize. Tenths were sold back in August and September. Campos and Cala Millor also had winners.



Lower prizes were won in Colonia Sant Jordi, Manacor and Palma. In all, there were winnings of over five million euros in the Balearics.

FIRST PRIZE

7 1 1 9 8

4.000.000 €



SECOND PRIZE

5 1 2 4 4

1.250.000 €



THIRD PRIZE

0 6 9 1 4

500.000 €



FOURTH PRIZES

13378, 61207

200.000 €



FIFTH PRIZES

00580, 03278, 05431, 18065, 22253, 24982, 37872, 58808

60.000 €