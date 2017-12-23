Gambling
Over five million euros for Balearic lottery winners
The El Gordo winning number for the Christmas Lottery was 71198, with a value of 400,000 euros per tenth. Most of the prize went to Vilalba, Lugo in Galicia, where 520 million euros will be distributed. The number was also sold in Malaga, Jaca (Huesca), Baeza (Jaen), Sort (Lleida), Madrid, Torrejon de Ardoz (Madrid), Santander, Cadiz, San Bartolome (Las Palmas), Murcia, San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia), Granadilla de Abona (Santa Cruz de Tenerife) and Benetusser (Valencia).
The El Gordo number was finally revealed at five minutes to midday yesterday and was chanted by Yossueff Salhi and Noelia Katiuska. A lottery office in Vilalba had sold 130 series of 71198, of which 50 series had gone via a bar, Cascudo. Its owner, Pilar Ferreiro, said that the 200 million euros prize will be widely shared. It will be for "humble and hardworking people, who need it".
In Majorca, part of the second prize for 51244 was won in Sant Llorenç. Two million euros will be distributed for a complete series of the second prize. Tenths were sold back in August and September. Campos and Cala Millor also had winners.
Lower prizes were won in Colonia Sant Jordi, Manacor and Palma. In all, there were winnings of over five million euros in the Balearics.
FIRST PRIZE
7 1 1 9 8
4.000.000 €
SECOND PRIZE
5 1 2 4 4
1.250.000 €
THIRD PRIZE
0 6 9 1 4
500.000 €
FOURTH PRIZES
13378, 61207
200.000 €
FIFTH PRIZES
00580, 03278, 05431, 18065, 22253, 24982, 37872, 58808
60.000 €
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.