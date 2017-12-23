All varieties of popular music are on show for Palma's Sant Sebastià fiestas. 19-01-2017 MDB

The line-ups for the grand music party during Palma's Sant Sebastià next month have been announced. The party is on 19 January, and there will be eight stages that reflect different musical genres. These range from Majorcan folk and world music to jazz, reggae, flamenco, rock and dance.



There is to be an emphasis on local Majorcan artists, who will make up almost two-thirds of the line-ups on the various stages and also on other nights. Although the main party is on 19 January, there will be other concerts on 13, 14 and 20 January. A total of 52 acts will be appearing over the four nights.



The poster for the artists appearing during the fiestas was unveiled on Wednesday along with the line-ups. Musician Tomeu Canyelles, one of the organisers on behalf of the town hall, said that the programme has been designed with an eye on promotion outside Majorca. The selection of the performers, he noted, paid attention to cost and to these performers' stage presence.



Eva Frade, councillor for citizen participation, explained that it has been a "mission" of her department to make a change to the party that had been called for by citizens. An aspect of this has been to restore a stage in the Plaça Cort in front of the town hall. Mayor Antoni Noguera added that the people of Palma should be "proud of their fiestas". Sant Sebastià will, he said, be a "festival".



The budget for the party is just over 270,000 euros. A third of artists will be performing in Catalan.