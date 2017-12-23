Puerto Portals, representative of Majorca luxury. 02-03-2017 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Majorca ends this year as one of the top 25 most luxurious holiday destinations in the world. According to a survey by luxury travel website, LuxuryHotelsGuides.com, Paris, the global hub of art, fashion and culture, has been the most popular destination for luxury travellers in 2017.



The survey was sourced from data related to over three million visitors in 2017 (see methodology). Dubai, New York, London and Singapore round out the top five destinations for luxury travellers according to the survey.



Besides Dubai, another city in the UAE, Abu Dhabi also made the list. The city has recently opened the Louvre and has a range of high-end resorts and attractions under development. Overall, three destinations in the US made the list - New York, Hawaii and Florida. While two destinations in Spain (Majorca and Barcelona) were featured, London was the only UK city to be included.



Maldives and the Bahamas also featured in the top 25 mainly due to their high average visitor hotel spend.



About the methodology:

This combines both the overall popularity of each destination, from over three million visitors to the LuxuryHotelsGuides.com website in 2017 with the average transaction amount each traveller spends on their hotel. Results are weighted towards popularity (60%), then average booking amount (40%). The higher the average spend per destination and the more visitors, the higher the destination appears.



LuxuryHotelsGuides.com is an independent guide to luxury hotels worldwide, comparing over one million properties from dozens of travel partners.