Weather
Cyclone Bruno bringing high winds on Wednesday
Following a Christmas Day that has been partly sunny and mild, with highs nudging 19C, another deep depression is set to move in across Spain and affect the Balearics by Wednesday. Dubbed "Bruno", the cyclone will bring heavy rain and snow to parts of the mainland (especially in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian mountains) and high winds.
The Balearics can expect some rain on Wednesday, but the wind and rough seas will be the main factors. Gusts on the mainland are expected to reach 110kph and at least 80kph in the Balearics, with force 8 at sea and by the coasts.
Temperatures will be down to maximums of around 14C and then recover by Friday. The outlook for this coming weekend and for New Year's Eve is for sunny spells and a high of 17C or 18C.
