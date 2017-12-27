Emergencies
Windsurfer killed in Alcudia
A 47-year-old man was killed today (Wednesday) while windsurfing in Pollensa Bay.
Shortly before midday, two passers-by saw a body in the water in the part of the bay by Barcares, Alcudia which is one of Majorca's premier spots for kitesurfing and windsurfing. Emergency services were called and despite their rapid reaction, they were unable to save his life.
At the time of the incident, there was an amber alert in place for coastal conditions caused by Cyclone Bruno. Winds in the bays of Pollensa and Alcudia were forecast to reach force eight.
