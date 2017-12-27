Some rough conditions in Minorca. 27-12-2017 Gemma Andreu

The forecast was accurate. Aemet had said that Cyclone Bruno would have an impact on the Balearics today (Wednesday), and it has. Gusts of up to 130kph have been registered in the Tramuntana at the Serra de Alfàbia weather station. Elsewhere, they have reached 99kph in Binissalem and 95kph in Capdepera.



An amber alert is continuing for coastal conditions. All of the islands have been affected. Ferries to and from Minorca were suspended at three o'clock this morning because of the sea condition. The Formentera port of La Sabina was reopened at half five this afternoon, having been closed for more than four hours; it was also closed for a time this morning.



By three o'clock this afternoon, the 112 emergency services had been called to attend to 24 incidents in Majorca, most of them because of fallen trees or masonry.



Rainfall, though, was only light, and it was mostly before dawn. Otherwise, today has been a generally sunny day and, despite the wind, comparatively mild. The wind will ease tomorrow, but a yellow alert for coastal conditions will be maintained.



The current forecast for New Year's Eve is for dry and sunny weather with light breezes and a high of 20C. New Year's Day is expected to be cloudy with a risk of showers.