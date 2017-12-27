The fire in Puerto Pollensa. The Canadair roundabout is being used as the centre of coordination for fighting the fire. 27-12-2017

A fire, classified as Level One (risk to property) by the Ibanat agency at half ten this evening (Wednesday), is burning near to Puerto Pollensa.



The fire was initially declared at around half nine in the Coll de Siller area and has moved towards the Vilar estate. It is said to extend for up to five kilometres. There has been evacuation of properties - some sixty in all.



Local police believe the fire originated in the Las Palmeras estate and then spread to Coll de Siller. The cause is as yet unknown, but it is being suggested that it was as the result of a substation short circuit. Cala San Vicente is without electricity.



Several fire crews are attending the fire, which is being fanned by the high winds. Ambulances are also on the scene. The bypass road to Formentor in Puerto Pollensa and the main road between Pollensa and Puerto Pollensa have both been closed. There is anxiety about the fire moving towards a gas storage facility.

Pollensa mayor, Miquel Àngel March, says that evacuations are as a precaution and that there has been no damage to property. President Armengol has tweeted to express her concern and express support for the fire service in tackling the blaze.