Emergencies
Properties evacuated as fire burns in Pollensa
A fire, classified as Level One (risk to property) by the Ibanat agency at half ten this evening (Wednesday), is burning near to Puerto Pollensa.
The fire was initially declared at around half nine in the Coll de Siller area and has moved towards the Vilar estate. It is said to extend for up to five kilometres. There has been evacuation of properties - some sixty in all.
Local police believe the fire originated in the Las Palmeras estate and then spread to Coll de Siller. The cause is as yet unknown, but it is being suggested that it was as the result of a substation short circuit. Cala San Vicente is without electricity.
Several fire crews are attending the fire, which is being fanned by the high winds. Ambulances are also on the scene. The bypass road to Formentor in Puerto Pollensa and the main road between Pollensa and Puerto Pollensa have both been closed. There is anxiety about the fire moving towards a gas storage facility.
Pollensa mayor, Miquel Àngel March, says that evacuations are as a precaution and that there has been no damage to property. President Armengol has tweeted to express her concern and express support for the fire service in tackling the blaze.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Robert Harris / Hace about 6 hours
So sAd to read about the fires in the Pollenca area. My thoughts are with the local residents.