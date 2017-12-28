Some eighty hectares in all have been burned. 28-12-2017 Policia Local (Pollença)

The fire that broke out in Coll de Siller in Puerto Pollensa yesterday evening has affected eighty hectares.



Mayor Miquel Àngel March said this morning (Thursday) that most of the fire was under control and that the main effort of the fire service was directed at an area in Cala San Vicente.



The Ibanat agency has confirmed that the situation has improved greatly. From images, it was clear that by midday most of the flames had been extinguished. The firefighting effort, which went on all night, was greatly assisted by the use of a water-bombing helicopter, which was deployed at first light. The risk level was lowered to zero (no threat to property) by half eight this morning.



The bypass road to Formentor was still closed this morning as a precautionary measure. Ibanat was asking people not to travel to the area to look as this could hamper the movement of vehicles.