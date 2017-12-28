Agriculture minister, Vicenç Vidal (second left), and Bel Busquets, the tourism minister. 28-12-2017 Guillem Mas

The agricultural sector is to benefit from two million euros of tourist tax revenue that will be used to conserve the landscape. Environment and agriculture minister, Vicenç Vidal, announced this funding during a visit to the Can Roca finca in Porreres, explaining that an aim is to try and avoid a loss of farming. Financial assistance will go towards compensating for the costs of the "agro-ecosystem" work that farmers carry out.



With Vidal was new tourism minister Bel Busquets, who said that the two million euros are coming from the 30 million of tourist tax revenue that was collected in 2016. "Tourism activity has an impact on the agricultural sector, and this is a good initiative to help maintain the landscape and to lend a hand to farmers who are committed to diversification." Beneficiaries from the funding, she added, have until 31 January to submit applications.



Vidal explained that 500,000 euros will be for agricultural holdings in protected areas, such as around Es Trenc. The environment is very important, he noted, because "the countryside doesn't just have to act as a tourist picture postcard; we also have to dignify the agricultural sector".



Applicants can receive a minimum of 300 euros and a maximum of 5,000 euros, and they have to meet eight criteria. Included among these are types of crop, wooded areas and ecological produce.