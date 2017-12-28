Travel
Aena investing in automated passport control system
The airports authority Aena is to spend 90 million euros on equipment for border (passport) control - the ABC automated border system. Some 650 units will be installed over the next four years in the 22 airports with the most international passengers.
Delays at passport control for UK travellers became an issue last summer following the introduction of new European Union regulations that obliged member states to carry out systematic checks on passengers in order to strengthen security. These delays weren't only experienced at Palma airport.
The automated system will speed up the processing and movement of passengers. It is widely used within the EU, and there are some 80 units at six Spanish airports at present: Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Alicante, Tenerife South and Palma.
The ABC system for verifying passports and facial recognition takes around twenty seconds per passenger.
John P / Hace about 2 hours
In 4 years time Politicians will have succeeded in driving tourists away from Mallorca . We were caught in the queues this summer,machines not working,in the end just waved through with no checks.
Billy Brexit / Hace about 3 hours
This is outrageous! Why should we Brits have to join Jonny Foreigner in a queue for these silly machines? Come Brexit we will be able to join an even longer queues with our fellow countrymen. It will be wonderful to be able to take back control of our love of misery.
TC / Hace about 5 hours
The only time I saw them working in Palma I used it and it failed, then it was necessary to join a long queue for verification. Get the existing ones working properly first before investing in more!
Stuart mead / Hace about 6 hours
If they are operated the same way as Luton/Gatwick and Stansted are half of them won’t be working and there will be long delays as a result.
Tom / Hace about 6 hours
These machines are good as I’ve used them several times but it’s a 2 part process it requires your fingerprint as well first it scans passport and facial recognition then you have your fingerprint taken then you get clearance to move to next gate where you put your finger on a pad and bingo your in only 20 seconds if you know what to do .
Mike / Hace about 7 hours
20 seconds only if your not simple and know how to use them and it’s too late anyway U.K. passports won’t be valid in them as we won’t be in the eu ?? So we will still have delays
Henry / Hace about 7 hours
About time.