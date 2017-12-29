Cycling in Majorca has been growing for many years. 02-05-2004 T. Monserrat

Majorca is currently home to many of the world’s leading professional cycling teams, such as Team Sky, as they host their winter training camps here before the season slowly gets under way with the Tour of Majorca next month.



However, according to the Balearic Tourism Agency and Mallorca 312, there is going to be a huge surge in the number of cyclists coming on holiday to the island from across Europe next year. The latest figures point to a 44 per cent increase on this year’s data and that translates as an investment of around 300 million euros. Some 200,000 cycling tourists annually is the figure now usually quoted. If this is accurate, then a 44% rise would push the total up towards 300,000.



There are now some 200 hotels across the island which have been adapted to cater for cyclists with professional workshops, gyms, special menus and rental facilities, etc. The season begins in earnest next month and will continue until June, six months when the conditions and climate are ideal for cycling.



The main centres include Alcudia, Playa de Palma and Playa de Muro.