Monday, 1 January

Inca. From 10.00: Christmas market in town centre squares and streets. (Until 5 January.)



Palma, Fira de Nadal i Reis. 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Via Roma, Plaça Espanya. (Until 7 January.)



Port Adriano. 12.00-20.00: Ice park - skating rink and slide. (Until 7 January.)



Puerto Portals. 12.00-21.00: Christmas market. (Until 7 January.)





MUSIC

Cala Ratjada. 18.30: New Year concert - Capdepera Band of Music. Cap Vermell Centre, C. Agulla 50. Six euros.



Felanitx. 19.00: New Year concert - Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Joan Ciria (piano). Casa de Cultura, Plaça Font de Santa Margalida. Free.



Palma. 20.00: New Year concert - Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Maia Planas (soprano). Works by Francisco Barbieri and Johann Strauss and others. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-30 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.00: Circo Alegria - "Los Payasos de la Tele" (The TV Clowns). Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola. www.circoalegria.es.





Tuesday, 2 January

MUSIC

Manacor. 20.00: New Year concert - Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Maia Planas (soprano). Works by Francisco Barbieri and Johann Strauss and others. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 23 euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.



Palma. 21.00: New Year concert - Johann Strauss Orchestra. Works by the Strauss composers. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 41-65 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.00: Circo Alegria - "Los Payasos de la Tele" (The TV Clowns). Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola.





Wednesday, 3 January

MUSIC

Manacor. 20.00: La Bull and Pebre Bord Jazz Orchestra. Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc. Free.



Pollensa. 20.00: Ensemble Tramuntana (eleven piece chamber orchestra). Handel, Holst and others. Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 15 euros.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.00: Circo Alegria - "Los Payasos de la Tele" (The TV Clowns). Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola.



Palma. 20.00: Moscow Ballet, "Swan Lake". Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 29-39 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.





Thursday, 4 January

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 19.00: Christmas concert by the orchestra of the school Aula Musical plus 70-voice choir. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. Two euros.



Palma. 20.00: Ensemble Tramuntana (eleven piece chamber orchestra). Handel, Holst and others. Sant Francesc Basilica. 15 euros.



Porreres. 20.00: Teatre Principal Choir. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà. Free.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.00: Circo Alegria - "Los Payasos de la Tele" (The TV Clowns). Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola.



Palma. 20.00: Moscow Ballet, "The Nutcracker". Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 29-39 euros.





Friday, 5 January

THREE KINGS

Alaro. 18.00: Plaça Vila.



Alcudia. 19.30 (see Puerto Alcudia).



Algaida. 18.00: Plaça Vila. Plus the Algaida Band of Music.



Andratx. 19.30.



Arenal. 17.30: Arrival of the Kings at the yacht club. Parade to Plaça Major.



Cala Bona. 18.30, then Cala Millor at the church at 19.30 and Son Servera at the Església Nova at 20.30.



Cala Ratjada. 17.00: Procession with the band of cornets and drums and the Royal Pages to the pier. 18.15: Arrival of the Kings.



Can Picafort. 19.00: Arrival at the marina, then floats and procession to the church.



Capdepera. 21.00: Kings at the town hall.



Consell. 18.00: Kings' parade arrives in Plaça Major. 19.00: Handing out of presents.



Felanitx. 20.00: Arrival of the Kings at Plaça Font de Santa Margalida.



Inca. 17.30: Parade from Crist Rei Church to Santa Maria la Major Church.



Llucmajor. 19.00: Kings, Pages, Llucmajor Band of Music. From Passeig Jaume III to the parish church (Sant Miquel).



Manacor. 18.20: Arrival of the Kings at Torre de ses Puntes. 18.45: Parade to the parish church (Nostra Senyora dels Dolors). 19.15: Adoration. 19.45: Greetings and sweets.



Muro. 19.00: Arrival of the Kings and the Pages along the Cami Son Morei to the town hall. Accompaniment by the Carabassamba drummers and the Unió Artística Murera band of music.



Palma. 18.00: Arrival at the Moll Vell. Itinerary: Avda. Antoni Maura - Passeig Born - Plaça Joan Carles I - C. Unió - La Rambla - C. Bisbe Campins - C. Ruben Dario - Passeig Mallorca - Avda. Jaume III - Plaça Joan Carles I - Passeig Born. And then to Plaça Cort.



Palmanova. 18.00: Kings at the Passeig del Mar.



Pollensa. 18.00: Kings at the Plaça Monument.



Porto Cristo. 19.00: Kings at the beach.



Portocolom. 18.00: At the commercial pier.



Puerto Alcudia. 18.15: Arrival at the Moll Vell (fishermen's pier), then procession, adoration at the church, moving on to the old town. Arrival at Porta des Moll at 19.30. Waving from the town hall balcony at 20.00, and presents distributed from 20.15.



Puerto Andratx. 18.30.



Puerto Pollensa. 18.00: Arrival in Plaça Miquel Capllonch (church square).



Puerto Soller. 16.00: Kings arrive at the commercial port.



S'Arracó. 19.00.



S'Illot. 18.00: Kings arrive at the pier. Parade to the sports centre.



Sa Pobla. 18.30: Arrival at the old people's Residencia, then procession from C. Isaac Peral to the town hall. Plus the Sa Pobla Band of Music and Sa Pobla Cornets Band.



Sant Joan. 19.00.



Santa Margalida. 19.30: The Kings at the town hall, followed by adoration at the church.



Santa Maria del Camí. 18.30: Kings parade from Plaça Hostals to the church.



Santanyi. 19.00: Arrival of the Kings at Porta Murada. Parade to the town hall and church.



Soller. 19.00: Parade from C. Sa Lluna to Plaça Constitució. 20.00: Kings enter the church.



Son Serra de Marina. 18.00: Arrival at the yacht club, then procession to the church.



Vilafranca. 18.30: Parade from C. Sequer. 19.00: Arrival at the church, adoration and presents.



MUSIC

Palma. 22.00: Alabama Gospel Choir. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36 euros.





Saturday, 6 January

MUSIC

Alaro. 20.00: New Year concert - Cabrit & Bassa Band of Music. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Free.



Alcudia. 19.00: Traditional concert for the Kings. Alcudia Municipal Band of Music and Alcudia Youth Choir. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Free.



Inca. 20.15: Traditional concert for the Kings - Orfeó Harpa d'Inca choir. Santa Maria la Major Church. Free.



Palma. 18.30: Film Symphony Orchestra. Music from Titanic, Casablanca, Exodus and many other films. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. From 35 euros. www.truiteatre.es.



Palma. 20.00: L.A. & Friends - Luis Alberta Segura and others (rock). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros.



Palma. 21.00: Carla Pires (fado style). Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30 euros.



Porreres. 18.00: Katau (pop-rock). Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà. Pay as you wish.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 12.30: Llorenç Moyà's "Adoració dels tres Reis d'Orient (satire). Ses Voltes Park.



Palma. 17.00 / 19.30: Circo Alegria - "Los Payasos de la Tele" (The TV Clowns). Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola.





Sunday, 7 January

MUSIC

Algaida. 18.30: Orfeo Castellitx choir - Christmas concert. At the church. Free.



Palma. 18.30: Film Symphony Orchestra. Music from Titanic, Casablanca, Exodus and many other films. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. From 35 euros.



Palma. 19.00: Logicaltramp - Supertramp tribute. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42 euros.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 12.00 / 18.00: Circo Alegria - "Los Payasos de la Tele" (The TV Clowns). Son Fusteret, Cami Vell Bunyola.



Soller. 11.30: Aires Solleric - folk dance. Plaça Constitució.



SPORT

Palma. 12.00: Real Mallorca v. Peralada; Segunda B, Grupo 3. Son Moix Stadium.