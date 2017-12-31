No more smoking if children are in cars. 31-12-2017

The Balearic government is to prohibit smoking in cars in which children are travelling. The existing national law on smoking doesn't include this prohibition, so new Balearic legislation on addictions is to introduce it.



The director-general of public health, Maria Ramos, stresses that protecting minors from the harm caused by smoking is an issue of public health. She notes that regional governments can adopt additional measures within the framework of the national law. In the Balearics this means updating legislation to do with addictions that dates back to 2005. In order to enforce this legislation, the government says that there will be increased inspection (without giving any detail) and stiff penalties.



Another aspect of the revised legislation will have to do with smoking on bar and restaurant terraces. Ramos says that some terraces have created "pseudo-interiors", which are in effect enclosed. She explains that the national law isn't clear enough and has led to "systematic non-compliance". Smoking on terraces is permitted, but these terraces should not be enclosed. The Balearic response to this non-compliance will be regulation that is "more restrictive".



From January, the health service and local police forces will cooperate on a campaign of increased inspections (and penalties).



A third measure will apply to smoking outside all types of health facility (health centres, hospitals, etc.) and educational establishment. In future, smoking is to be prohibited in the vicinity of these buildings. The precise conditions for this ban have yet to be established.



The amount of revenue from fines for breaching smoking legislation is low. In 2016 it was 44,730 euros. Up to the end of September this year it was just over 24,000 euros.