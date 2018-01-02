Tourism
Busquets promises continuity of tourism "good management"
The new tourism minister, Bel Busquets, told a press conference yesterday that she and her team are preparing the Balearics participation at the Madrid Fitur tourism fair and are finalising the agenda for the government's involvement in the event.
Busquets explained that the "usual work" will be undertaken at Fitur (which starts on 17 January), meaning contacts with the tourism business sector, travel associations and other governments, most obviously the Spanish government.
The minister will not be the only one who is new to an event like Fitur. There have also been changes at the Balearic Tourism Agency, and there is a new director-general for tourism.
Asked about challenges facing the tourism ministry in 2018, Busquets expressed her intention to maintain the continuity of policies that represent "good management" of tourism (and of innovation and research, of which she is also the minister). Projects funded with the tourist tax will be developed, and the zoning for holiday rentals will be introduced.
Comments
Jason / Hace about 3 hours
Continue the good management ???????? Sounds like we're heading for same disaster course next season, so much for getting rid of the old rubbish the trash is just building !!!!