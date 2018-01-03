Weather
A colder December than usual
According to Aemet, December was 0.7C colder in Majorca than usual. The average temperature last month was 11C; the norm is 11.7C.
The coldest day was 2 December: highs didn't exceed 12C on that day. The warmest temperature was 22.6C in Pollensa on 30 December. The lowest temperature was minus 3.9C in Escorca on 6 December.
Rainfall last month was normal. There was an average of 49.7 litres per square metre, though Aemet points out that the rainfall was uneven across the island. The northeast of Majorca was wet, while most other parts of the island remained comparatively dry.
As for the snow, this fell at 500 metres on 1 December and produced two centimetres in Lluc. On 2 December, the snowline was as low as 100 metres. Cyclone Bruno affected the island on 27 December, and the strongest wind (139kph) was registered at the Serra de Alfabia weather station.
January, meanwhile, has started with very mild conditions, if rather breezy at times. The weather should stay fine for the Kings parades on Friday.
