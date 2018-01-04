The mill should have protected status. 04-01-2018 Archive

Més in Vilafranca, who are in opposition at the town hall, has raised a motion to be debated at the next council meeting which calls for definitive protected status to be given to the last flour mill in the municipality. There used to be five in all.



The motion will call on the Council of Majorca's heritage commission to declare the Cases del Molí Nou an asset in the cultural interest (BIC). By doing so, the mill would be given special protected status on account of its heritage value.



At present, there is only one property in Vilafranca that has this status. The "possessió" estate of Sant Martí d'Alanzell was given a BIC declaration in 1993 after the heritage association Arca had pressed for it.



Més argue that over recent decades there has been a process of transformation of Vilafranca's architectural heritage. This has come about, they say, because of the property market. The mill, the party adds, has suffered neglect and needs to be properly maintained.