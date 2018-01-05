Just one of the protests against bullfighting. 05-01-2018 MDB

The governing board of the Balearic parliament does not consider that there is anything in the Spanish Constitution which should prevent the enforcement of Balearic legislation on bullfighting.



The president (speaker) of parliament, Baltasar Picornell, has presented the parliament's submissions regarding the legislation to the Constitutional Court, with which the Spanish government lodged an appeal against the legislation last month. Drawing on parliament's legal services, the report, in addition to addressing the articles to which Madrid has objected, expresses some surprise that so much emphasis should be given to specific regulation rather than to the principles of the Constitution.



The Balearic government has already made its views known, and the regional attorney is making a separate submission. This draws in part on European Union precepts in challenging the Spanish government's stance. The parliament report is more direct than either of these. It states that the Constitution does not prevent regional governments from regulating events with bulls. It also makes clear that the Balearic law does not prohibit bullfighting. Instead, there is a different approach.



Madrid's appeal is mostly based on bullfighting as an aspect of cultural heritage. Parliament disputes this by referring to the changing nature of culture and even of the bullfight itself. There is, states the report, no rule which defines what the bullfight is or should be.