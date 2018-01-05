Mayor Miquel Ángel March at the court in Inca last year. 10-04-2017 Elena Ballestero

A lawsuit has been filed with the courts in Inca which accuses the mayor of Pollensa, Miquel Ángel March, of having "hand-picked" the award for the contract to manage the café at the Puerto Pollensa sports centre.



Also named in the complaint is the councillor for sport, Antoni Canaves, and it has been raised by a businessman who draws attention to an external legal report for the town hall that contradicted one from the municipal secretary.



The contract for the café was awarded in 2016, and the complainant alleges that the winning company has benefited from another "irregular" award by the town hall, i.e. the management of a beach bar. The lawsuit also says that a councillor within the ruling administration at the town hall works for this company.



When the café was up for tender, the complainant put forward a financial offer of 14,917 euros, which was above that of the company which was awarded the contract - this was 10,320 euros. The scoring for the tender was up to twenty points for subjective criteria and ten points for the financial element.



The businessman who lost the tender competition filed an appeal against the contract, and the town hall's secretary reported in his favour. Rather than accepting this, it is alleged, the mayor ordered an external legal report.



The court now has to decide whether to accept the complaint and to cite the mayor.