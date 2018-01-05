What the National Police seized. 05-01-2018 Policia Nacional

The National Police's drugs squad has arrested two men and two women (all Spanish) who were selling marijuana from a property on the calle Caracas in Palma. This drugs sales point was known locally as "11" and it was close to two schools.



A sales point at this same property had in fact been closed down a year ago after it was discovered that it was being frequented by young people including minors from the nearby schools who were buying marijuana at ten and twenty euros a time.



On 29 December, emergency medical attention had to be given to a minor who had bought drugs from the reactivated sales point. In response to this, the police raided the property as well as two others and a caravan. They were all being used for the sale or storage of marijuana.



During the course of these raids, the police were confronted by a pit bull, which they were able to restrain. Items seized included marijuana that was already packaged for sale and 1,800 euros cash.



The minor who needed medical attention is now perfectly well.