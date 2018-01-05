Work on phase two of Puerto Pollensa's pedestrianisation project. 03-01-2018 Ajuntament de Pollença

Work on the new bus stops in Puerto Pollensa (officially they do not constitute a bus station) has finally started.



The work is being undertaken by the Majorca Transport Consortium, which falls under the regional transport ministry, and it is being financed under the plan for sustainable tourism. This is all to do with sustainable mobility in natural and beach areas of Majorca. Most of the money is therefore coming from the government. The project will cost slightly more than 300,000 euros, to which Pollensa town hall will contribute 40,000 euros.



In addition to the bus stops, there will be a pergola shade and toilets. Work is expected to take four months at most.



Once it is finished, it will mean that the temporary stops on the calle Roger de Flor will no longer be needed, which will come as great relief to residents who have been complaining about the noise and fumes. These temporary stops were necessary because of the semi-pedestrianisation project in Puerto Pollensa. The bus stops by the yacht club roundabout could no longer be used.



Bus routes which currently serve Puerto Pollensa - the local one for Alcudia and Can Picafort and the Inca/Palma service - will use the new bus stops as will the bus shuttle for Formentor. This is due to be introduced some time in the spring.

Meanwhile, phase two of the semi-pedestrianisation project is moving ahead at pace. All the cobbling from the yacht club roundabout to Avda. Paris will be laid in the next ten days or so, and the road will be open to traffic (one way) by February at the latest. The beach wall is being improved and so is the drainage system.