Fiestas
The magic of the Three Kings
This evening (Friday) in Majorca is one of the most magical of the year, especially for the island's youngest citizens. The Three Kings have been arriving in towns and villages. Some have come by boat, others by land. Accompanied by their pages, their horses, their floats, they have been greeting one and all, dispensing thousands of sweets in the process. And later this evening, there will be the presents. (There will also be presents tomorrow, as some parts of the island wait until 6 January for them to be handed out.)
In Palma the route was packed with people who had been filtering into the city throughout the day to see the biggest Kings parade spectacle on the island.
Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar arrived in the port at 6pm, where they were greeted by screams of delight and wild applause from the crowd before they mounted their thrones and led the parade of floats through the city before ending with the official greeting from the balcony of Casal Solleric.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.