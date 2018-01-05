The Three Kings arriving in Palma on Friday. 05-01-2018

This evening (Friday) in Majorca is one of the most magical of the year, especially for the island's youngest citizens. The Three Kings have been arriving in towns and villages. Some have come by boat, others by land. Accompanied by their pages, their horses, their floats, they have been greeting one and all, dispensing thousands of sweets in the process. And later this evening, there will be the presents. (There will also be presents tomorrow, as some parts of the island wait until 6 January for them to be handed out.)



In Palma the route was packed with people who had been filtering into the city throughout the day to see the biggest Kings parade spectacle on the island.



Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar arrived in the port at 6pm, where they were greeted by screams of delight and wild applause from the crowd before they mounted their thrones and led the parade of floats through the city before ending with the official greeting from the balcony of Casal Solleric.