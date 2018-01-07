Demons' correfoc for the Sant Antoni fiestas in Sa Pobla. 12-01-2014 Nuria Rincón

Monday, 8 January

FIESTAS

Campos, Sant Julià. 20.30: The Sant Julià bonfire with Esquitxafoc and Terra Roja batucada and folk dance groups Brot de Taperera and Pinyol Vermell. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi. (Tickets for the barbecue needed to have been bought by 5 January.)





Tuesday, 9 January

FIESTAS

Campos, Sant Julià. 21.00: Dances of the Cossiers, following mass.



Manacor, Sant Antoni. 20.30: First dance of the demons. Barbecue. Plaça Ramon Llull.



MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Boris Berman (piano). Works by Brahms. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64.





Wednesday, 10 January





Thursday, 11 January

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Antoni. 17.30: Procession by Sant Antoni and the Somera donkey. Followed by bonfires and barbecue for children. Plaça Vila.



Manacor, Sant Antoni. 20.30: Mass and then rehearsal for the "goigs" (songs for Sant Antoni). Mare de Déu dels Dolors Church.





Friday, 12 January

FIESTAS

Manacor, Sant Antoni. 21.00: Rehearsal for the "goigs" plus ximbombas, wine and barbecue. Plaça Concordia.



Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 19.00: Albopàs Children's School of Batucada. Plaça Major. At 20.00: Children's Nit Bruixa - witches' night with fire.



MUSIC

Paguera. 20.30: Palma Gospel Singers, Auditorium, C. Pins. Ten euros.



Palma. 20.30: Daltmurada - Majorcan group (vocals, guitar, cello); music with a 1960s Parisian feel. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura. Ten euros.



Palma. 21.00: Wax & Boogie Rhythm Combo. Quintet of 1930s boogie woogie, swing from the 1940s and R&B from the 1950s. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Pollensa. 21.30: Folketan - Basque folk group present their new work, "Hamaika Entzuteko". Club Pollença, Plaça Major. Pay as you wish.



Sa Pobla. 21.30: Jazz - Andrea Motis (trumpet, sax and vocals) with Joan Chamorro (double bass and sax) and Josep Traver (guitar). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 15 euros.





Saturday, 13 January

FIESTAS

Consell, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Floats plus Sant Antoni, the Demon, pipers and batucada. From Avda. Francesca Homar.



Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 11.00: Procession of children's caparrot (bighead) workshop, plus pipers. C. Rosari to Plaça Major. 20.15: Sa Pobla Choir and the Sant Antoni Choir and the goigs for Sant Antoni. At the church. 24.00: "Redempció" - demons correfoc. Dimonis i Tamborers d'Albopàs and Dimonis de sa Pedrera de Muro. Followed by barbecue. Plaça Major.



Porreres, Sant Antoni. 19.00: Lighting of bonfires.



MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Ainhoa Arteta (soprano), Pilar Astola (dance), Rubén Fernández Aguirre (piano). Federico García Lorca tribute. Palacio de Congresos. 8-35 euros. www.euroclassics.es.



Palma. 21.00: Think Floyd - Pink Floyd tribute. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Palma. 21.00: First party for Sant Sebastià. Maico, Romy Low and many other acts. Plaça Joan Carles I. Free.





Sunday, 14 January

FIESTAS

Consell, Sant Antoni. 19.30: Correfoc demons fire-run - Dimonis de S'Eixam. Plaça Major.



Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 17.30: Sant Antoni folk dance, with the group Abenlara. Plaça Alexandre Ballester.