A 2015 operation by the Guardia Civil led to nine gang members being detained. 08-01-2018 Archive

A Moroccan drugs gang has been sentenced to a total of 23 years and four months in prison. The five men and four women brought large amounts of drugs into Majorca from Tarragona and were active from at least February 2015 until early in 2016.



In February 2015, police seized six large bundles of cannabis. These were delivered to someone identified as M.E.K., who has already been convicted, at the Son Morro industrial estate in Palma. He believed that he was being watched and got rid of the drugs in a field near Manacor. When a member of the gang later went to collect the drugs, he was arrested by the Guardia Civil.



M.E.K. also supplied hash, marijuana and cocaine for sale in Manacor. Raids on properties led to the seizure of large quantities of drugs and of cash.



In addition to the 23 years, the nine have been fined amounts that vary in their individual cases from 108,000 and 195,000 euros up to 2.16 million.



The prosecution had originally called for a total of 49 years imprisonment.