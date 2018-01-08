Holiday rentals
Owners selling apartments because of holiday rentals law
Joan Miralles, president of the Aptur holiday rentals association, says that apartment owners are opting to sell their properties because of the Balearic rentals legislation that doesn't allow apartments to be openly marketed as tourist accommodation.
Miralles adds that the option of long-term rent is one that only few members of the association are adopting. Most are reluctant to do so, he says, because of concerns over, for example, non-payment of rent.
Some owners are waiting on the outcome of the Council of Majorca's zoning. This will determine where it will be possible to apply for holiday rental licences for apartments (and indeed other types of property). But in the case of Palma, where the town hall has responsibility for zoning decisions, it is anticipated that there won't be any licences. For Miralles, this won't solve problems of finding regular accommodation. Owners of apartments, in particular ones in the old centre of the city, will sell them at the highest prices and typically to foreign buyers.
Steve Riches / Hace about 2 hours
While the hoteliers have the politicians in their pockets (and the poiiticians' back pockets get fatter) then the suicidal changes taking business away from ordinary owners and local shops, bars and restaurants will continue apace.
Henry James / Hace about 2 hours
What the politicians fail to realize or won't face up to is that without holiday rentals,most of the bars,restaurants,cafes and other complementary services will go bust,losing many jobs and Majorca will be left with nothing but tourists in all-inclusive hotels spending very little outside the resort,those who prefer to stay in apartments will go elsewhere and many formerly rented apartments will be sold at prices locals can't afford anyway,everybody loses under this legislation.
John P / Hace about 3 hours
Another victory for the hotels.Stop as many apartment holiday rentals as possible,THEN ,increase the prices for hotel accommodations,and bring in more all inclusive.Increased profits all round.Thought EU and UK politicians were bad but cannot hold a light to Mallorca politicians.
Adam Ostenfeld / Hace about 3 hours
Have been reading a lot of News regarding the Apartment situation over the past years and have to say the Situation is a Total Disaster with little or no clarity at all with regard to what is or is not allowed and as soon as they say this is the way it is they are talking about changing it again due to the situation regarding the politicians is going to change again and they want to do it different and someone is not happy with the current law , quite a mess i must say and Sad really .
Frank / Hace about 4 hours
The reality is that Spain is still very much a third-world country. Although in some ways, and due mainly to it's half-hearted involvement in the EU, many would like to think differently. But the fact is that, like most of South America and the Caribean, -Spanish-speaking councidently, the locals mainly remain poor, while the majority of the properties there are owned by foreugners and a few wealthy local landowners. Niether do we have the Democracy that many places enjoy, as many political decisions are made to favour the few, against the best interests, or the wishes of the majority. In this scenario things will culminate the same as the others mentioned, ie: aplace for the rich to retire, with the locals leading a poorer and parallel lifestyle. It's in the Spanish DNA I think, and what cost them the Americas.
John stevens / Hace about 5 hours
Coukdnt agree more, i sold ours back in june due to this farce. We shall not ever be returning to what was a wonderful place and our home for over ten years. The wide spread feeling is that of restriction and non clarity. We sold due to the horror stories of non paying tennants. We woukd much rather have kept it but ended up selling at a 50k loss to a non spaniard who has instantly put it on the black market as a holiday rental for twice what we was renting it for. We shall never return to the island again which is a real shame but its changed dramatically in the last twelve years, such a shame. Tourists have so many better wnd cheaper options out ther and mallorca fail to realise that.
Steve, Palma Nova / Hace about 5 hours
Yes. One way or another this won't have the effect that the Barcelo team said had been their motive, - to make more housing available for locals at reduced prices. Anyway we all know that his motive was very different, simply to appease the hoteliers, in exchange free holidays and who knows what else besides. An entirely predictable outcome, and left Mallorca much worse off all round. A pity there's no uncorrupted brains in sight here.