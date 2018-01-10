The club is by the Jardines de Natzaret, a protected space. 10-01-2018 MDB

Grupo Cursach has given up the activity licence for the Pacha disco in Palma. The town hall's urban planning department says that it was notified of this last month by the company Beach Night S.L., which is part of the group. José Hila, councillor for urban planning, adds that rather than resolve problems that surfaced at the club last year, the licence has been dropped.



Cursach in fact lost the right to use the Pacha brand name in March last year. On top of this there were town hall inspections related to the Cursach affair investigation. The licence was originally issued in 2002 on a provisional basis. This was because the club was in an area deemed to be an asset in the cultural interest (BIC) - right by the Jardines de Natzaret. Hila says that it is most unlikely that there will be a nightclub in future. It would be difficult to grant one for a protected space.



The town hall informed Grupo Cursach last year that the capacity of the club was 277 and not 668. When inspections were made, it was found that there had been significant modifications to the property that failed to respect the BIC status and for which the appropriate licence had not been given. The infringement of planning permission is at present being processed by the town hall.