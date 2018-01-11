The police helicopter was used during the Son Banya raid. 11-01-2018 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Some eighty officers from the National Police, assisted by the police helicopter, yesterday took part in another operation ('Operación Goodbye') against the sale of drugs in the Son Banya shanty town.



The operation started at midday. Nine properties were raided, and fifteen people were arrested, four of them minors. Significant quantities of cocaine, heroin and marijuana were seized.



The targets for the police were members of the Los Valencianos clan. In November, this clan was also targeted during a drugs operation in Son Banya.