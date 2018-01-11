Palma's Teatre Principal, the location for the Ultima Hora 125th anniversary gala. 11-01-2018

Last night marked the beginning of a year of celebrations to mark the 125th anniversary of Última Hora, the sister paper of the Majorca Daily Bulletin, and published by the Grup Serra multimedia organisation.



Over 750 guests, including local politicians, dignitaries, captains of industry and leading lights from the worlds of art, culture, sport and media, were invited to the gala concert, presented by the master of ceremonies Rosa Serra, at the Teatre Principal. Over 150 musicians and artists took to the stage backed by the Balearic Symphony Orchestra and the Teatre Principal Choir.



There were performances by the solo soprano Maia Planas, violionist Smerald Spahiu and clarinet player Pailino Martinez. Speeches were given by the president of the Grup Serra, Carmen Serra, and the Balearic president, Francina Armengol, and there were plenty of surprises to celebrate this historic milestone in the history of Balearic and Spanish media.



La Última Hora, as it was known, first appeared on 1 May 1893 as an evening paper. It was founded by Josep Tous Ferrer, who later (1902) also started the Teatro Lírico (Lyric Theatre) in Palma and showed the first ever films in Majorca at the theatre. In the 1970s, Pere Serra acquired the majority shareholding from the Tous family and took over the management of the paper.