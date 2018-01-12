Police, Guardia Civil and ambulances at the scene of the stabbings. 11-01-2018 Michel's

Residents of an exclusive estate in Costa d'en Blanes were yesterday expressing their shock and horror at the incident that took place on Thursday night and which resulted in the death of a man named as Pere Antoni Serra.



A 28-year-old, Bogdan K., was arrested by the Guardia Civil, suspected of having stabbed his stepfather Pere to death and of having also stabbed his mother, Elena, leaving her in a critical condition. She received multiple wounds.



Neighbours in calle Santa Lavinia called the police around half nine on Thursday evening when they heard screams coming from number 23. Police arrived, restrained the 28-year-old and discovered his dead stepfather in a pool of blood. His mother had been stabbed at least a dozen times.



Elena is Ukrainian, and her son had a restraining order not to go to her property in Costa d'en Blanes. It is believed that he accessed the house via a neighbouring property. He was known to Calvia police for his violent conduct, though residents said yesterday that they had been unaware of reports of aggressive behaviour. The couple, Elena and Pere, were described by the neighbours as "very good people". They were deeply moved by what had happened.