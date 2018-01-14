Law
Puerto Pollensa ice-cream kiosk case is definitively closed
The Inca court which had considered a lawsuit related to the Gelats Valls ice-cream kiosk in Puerto Pollensa has now definitively closed the file on the case.
The current mayor Miquel Àngel March, the former mayor Tomeu Cifre and all members of the ruling administration at Pollensa town hall, as they were in May 2015, were accused of knowingly having made an illegal decision ("prevaricación") in not having called for there to be a tender for the kiosk. The accuser was a "businessman" who had insisted that there should have been a tender.
The lawsuit was in fact withdrawn in April last year, two months after the town hall had organised the dismantling of the kiosk. Despite this, the judge could have decided to continue with the case ex officio. It has instead been archived.
