Crime
Remand and no bail for Costa d’en Blanes killer
27-year-old Bogdan Kunytsky, who was arrested by the Guardia Civil on Thursday night, suspected of having stabbed his stepfather Pere Antoni Serra to death and of having also stabbed his mother, Elena, leaving her in a critical condition, yesterday appeared before a remand hearing in Palma.
The magistrate ruled that he be held on remand in Palma prison and denied bail. He stands accused of one case of homicide and another of attempted homicide.
His mother underwent emergency surgery in the early hours of yesterday morning and remains in Son Espases in a serious condition.
The 27-year-old has admitted to having stabbed his 61-year-old stepfather to death before turning on his 46-year-old mother with a knife and bayonet. In 2013, he was arrested in Magalluf for robbery and violence.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.