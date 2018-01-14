Bogdan Kunytsky arriving at court yesterday. 13-01-2018 M.A. Borràs

27-year-old Bogdan Kunytsky, who was arrested by the Guardia Civil on Thursday night, suspected of having stabbed his stepfather Pere Antoni Serra to death and of having also stabbed his mother, Elena, leaving her in a critical condition, yesterday appeared before a remand hearing in Palma.



The magistrate ruled that he be held on remand in Palma prison and denied bail. He stands accused of one case of homicide and another of attempted homicide.



His mother underwent emergency surgery in the early hours of yesterday morning and remains in Son Espases in a serious condition.



The 27-year-old has admitted to having stabbed his 61-year-old stepfather to death before turning on his 46-year-old mother with a knife and bayonet. In 2013, he was arrested in Magalluf for robbery and violence.