All manner of demonic activity this week for the Antoni and Sebastià fiestas. 24-01-2016 Julián Aguirre

Monday, 15 January

FIESTAS

Algaida, Sant Honorat. 18.30: Procession of bigheads and the Algaida Band of Music. 19.00: Lighting of bonfire - dance of the young demons. 20.00: Barbecue. 21.30: Ball de bot. 23.00: Correfoc - Dimonis d'Alaró.



Manacor, Sant Antoni. 20.30: Mass and then final rehearsal of the "goigs" of Sant Antoni. Mare de Déu dels Dolors Parish Church.





Tuesday, 16 January

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Antoni. 17.45: Procession of the Alaro "donkeys" and dance of the young demons. Plaça Vila. 18.15: Lighting of bonfires. 21.30: Glosadors. Plaça Vila. 22.30: Correfoc - Dimonis d'Alaro. Avda. Constitució to Plaça Vila.



Alcudia, Sant Antoni. 16.30: Sant Antoni and the demons (plus pipers) leave the town hall. Procession and the occasional "kidnapping" of a child. 20.00: Bonfire, botifarró, llonganissa, bread and drink (one euro). Plaça Constitució. Bonfire and folk dance in Plaça Carles V. 22.30: Correfoc - Dimonis de sa Cova des Fossar. From the town hall to Plaça Carles V.



Algaida, Sant Honorat. 11.00: Mass, dance of the Cossiers.



Arta, Sant Antoni. 09.00: Wake-up procession. Demons, band of music. 19.00: Compline, 19.30: Lighting of the bonfires.



Capdepera, Sant Antoni. 14.30: Ringing of bells. 15.00: Demons and band of music in procession to the church. 19.00: Lighting of bonfires.



Consell, Sant Antoni. 20.30: Lighting of bonfire in Plaça Major. Demon, dance of the bigheads and giants, pipers and folk dance.



Inca, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Lighting of the bonfire. Barbecue, bread and wine. Folk dance. Plaça Bestiar.



Manacor, Sant Antoni. 14.15: Departure of demons, Cas Baciner. 14.30: Bell-ringing and dance. By the town hall. 19.00: Procession from the town hall with demons, band of music and people of the town. 19.30: Singing of the "goigs" of Sant Antoni during the Compline service at the parish church. 20.00: Lighting of the first bonfire in front of the Rectory. 21.30: Ball de bot folk dance, Plaça Ramon Llull.



Muro, Sant Antoni. 19.45: Procession of the demons, Sant Antoni and the Unió Artística Murera Band of Music. From Plaça Convent to Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 20.15: Dance of the demons and Sant Antoni. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 20.30: Lighting of the bonfires with Dimonis de sa Pedrera, Bruixes de Mallorca, Dimonis Trabukats. Correfoc fire-run and spectacular. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 23.00: Traditional music - Revetla d'Algebelí and Germans Martorell. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 24.00: Islanders plus DJ. Plaça Sant Martí.



Palma, Sant Antoni. 18.00: Canamunt residents association bonfire plus DJs - Oh My Swing, Rosemary, Tomeu Guitarronet. Plaça Raimundo Clar.



Pollensa / Puerto Pollensa, Sant Antoni. 21.00: Lighting of the bonfires.



Porto Cristo, Sant Antoni. 14.00: Departure of demons and dance at the municipal offices. 19.30: Mass and singing of the "goigs". Another demons' dance.



Sa Coma, Sant Antoni. 19.15: Departure of demons and first dance. From C. Margalides. 20.00: Lighting of bonfires.



Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 14.30: Departure of the demons and Sant Antoni and procession through the streets and squares of the town. 18.45: Ceremony of the historical sanctioning for the start of Sant Antoni Eve. In front of the town hall. 19.45: Departure of the paralympic demons of Grif, the demons d'Albopàs, the demons of the Obreria (Sant Antoni) and of the town hall, plus giants, bigheads, junior bigheads and the Sa Pobla band of music. From the town hall to the church. 20.00: Compline and acclamation of Sant Antoni. 21.15: Dance of the demons and of the gangs of bigheads and junior bigheads, accompanied by the Sa Pobla band of music. 21.30: Pyromusical spectacular. Plaça Major. 22.15: Gathering of singers and ximbomba players. Plaça Major. 00.30: Grand ximbombada and glosada - ximbomba playing and reciting of folk/satirical tales, verses and poems. Plaça Major.



Sant Llorenç, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Demons in the streets. 19.30: Goigs for Sant Antoni at the Rectory. Followed by lighting of bonfires.



Santa Maria del Camí, Sant Antoni. 19.45: Correfoc with the Dimonis Petits and lighting of the bonfire. Plaça Vila. Then the main correfoc - Dimonis de Factoria de So, Escarrufaverros de Campanet, Endimoniats de Palma and Senyors del foc de Castelló d'Empúries.



Soller, Sant Antoni. 19.00: Lighting of the bonfire by the demons Esclatabutzes. Plaça Constitució. 20.00: Music and dance with Estol de Tramuntana.



Son Carrió, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Dance of the Grand Demon. Bonfire and barbecue. Plaça Església.



Son Servera, Sant Antoni. 16.00: Sant Antoni procession. 19.30: Compline. 20.00: Lighting of bonfires. Demon, band of music. Plaça Sant Joan.



Vilafranca, Sant Antoni. 19.30: Lighting of bonfire, Dimoni de Sant Antoni, barbecue. Plaça Major.





Wednesday, 17 January

FIESTAS

Alaro, Sant Antoni. 16.00: Traditional blessings of the animals. Plaça Vila.



Alcudia, Sant Antoni. 16.00: Traditional blessings of the animals, plus performance by Sarau Alcudienc (folk dance). From Passeig Pere Ventayol.



Arta, Sant Antoni. 08.30: Cavalcade. 11.00: Animal blessings, floats. 19.30: Folk dance and dance of the demons at the sports centre.



Capdepera, Sant Antoni. 15.00: Cavalcade and blessings from C. Ciutat.



Consell, Sant Antoni. 12.00: Traditional blessings, plus pipers and whistlers. Plaça Major.



Inca, Sant Antoni. 10.00: Mass and then animals blessings. Santa Maria la Major Church and square.



Manacor, Sant Antoni. 09.30: Gathering for the processions at various points. 11.00: Blessings. 16.00: Demons' visit to the Hippodrome. 20.00: Dance of the demons, Plaça sa Bassa. 20.30: Mass.



Muro, Sant Antoni. 10.30: Firing of rockets and planting of giants in front of the town hall. 11.00: Mass in honour of Sant Antoni with the Miquel Tortell Muro Choir. 15.00: Ringing of bells. 15.30: Traditional blessings and parade of floats.



Palma, Sant Antoni. 10.00: Animal blessings. In front of the Cathedral.



Pollensa, Sant Antoni. 10.15: Traditional procession and animal blessings. 11.30: Setting off from Plaça Almoina to the Ternelles finca. 12.30: Lunch at Ternelles. 14.00: Departure of the pine. 19.00: Raising of the pine. Plaça Vella.



Porto Cristo, Sant Antoni. 16.00: Animal blessings, Plaça ses Comes.



Puerto Pollensa, Sant Antoni. 09.00: Bus leaves from behind the church to go to Formentor. 11.30: Procession and animal blessings. 12.00: The pine arrives in the port. 13.30: Planting of the pine in Plaça Miquel Capllonch.



Sa Pobla, Sant Antoni. 10.00: Procession with the pipers Germans Aloy. 11.00: Solemn mass plus offering of farm produce and dance with Marjal en Festa. 12.30: Dance of the caparrot bigheads and young caparrots. Plaça Major. 15.30: Blessing of the animals in the church square with the pipers Germans Aloy and Xerebiols and the giants Antoni and Margalida. 16.00: Parade of floats, accompanied by the band of cornets of the Sant Antoni brotherhood and the demons of the Obreria de Sant Antoni.



Sant Llorenç, Sant Antoni. 15.30: Blessings and floats. From C. Major. 19.30: Barbecue and folk dance with Es Revetllers. Plaça Església.



Santa Maria del Camí, Sant Antoni. 16.45: Gathering for the blessings in Plaça Vila.



Son Carrió, Sant Antoni. 10.30: Floats and then blessings. Plaça Mossèn Alcover. 12.30: Dance with demons.



Son Servera, Sant Antoni. 08.30: Demons, band of music, pipers - procession from Plaça Sant Joan. 12.00: Mass. 15.30: Sant Antoni, demons, pipers, band of music, Plaça Nova. 16.00: Blessings. 18.00: Final dance of the demon.



Vilafranca, Sant Antoni. 15.45: Departure of the Dimoni de Sant Antoni from the town hall. 16.00: Floats and animals - procession and blessings in front of the Ca Ses Monges Chapel.



MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Highlands Project - jazz. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros.



Palma. 20.00: Miguel Marín (guitar).Various works by Spanish classical composers. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Ten euros.





Thursday, 18 January

FIESTAS

Palma, Sant Sebastià. 19.00: Bonfire, barbecue and dance plus DJ. Plaça Madrid.



Palma, Sant Sebastià. 20.00: Residents association bonfire and llonguet rolls plus swing music (Monkey Doo). Plaça Paris.



MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Academia 1830 chamber orchestra. Brahms and Beethoven. Sant Felip Neri Church. 15 euros.



Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra with violin soloist Sayaka Shoji. Mendelssohn and violin concerto by conductor Krzystof Penderecki. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.





Friday, 19 January

FIESTAS

Palma, Sant Sebastià. 18.00: Giants, bigheads and pipers from Plaça Cort to Plaça Major. 18.15: Dance of the giants. 18.30: Glosadors. 19.30: Dance by the Majorca School of Music and Dance. 20.00: Departure of the dragon Na Coca from Plaça Cort to Plaça Major. 20.10: Lighting of the bonfire by the dragon. 20.15: Batucada, dragon, bigheads and giants to Plaça Cort.



Music stages:

Plaça Major from 20.30: Arreu, Qanarusa, Nakany Kanté, MotherFolkers, Jès.

Plaça Cort from 21.00: Pedro Trotz, John Grvy, Paula Serra, Uner.

Plaça Joan Carles I from 21.00: Jorra i Gomorra, Cirko, Txarango, La Gran Orquesta Republicana.

Plaça Porta Santa Catalina from 21.00: Eva Fernández, Highlands Project, Romeo, Sissokho Afro Jazz.

Plaça Reina from 20.30: Aurora, Medina Azahara, Taifa, La Rumba Nostra.

Plaça Espanya from 20.30: Lili's House, The Dreaming Spires, Urtain, Maldita Nerea, Jordi Maranges.

C. Jacint Verdaguer from 20.15: Jansky, Beach Beach, Peter & The Test Tube Babies, The Parrots, Saïm.

Plaça Olivar from 21.00: Timba Tumbet, Dirty Rices, O Sister.



Sa Coma, Sant Antoni. 19.30: Procession of demons and band of music. From C. Margalides. 20.00: Dance of demons, bonfire and barbecue. At the sports centre.



Sa Pobla, Sant Sebastià. 19.30: Gathering in C. Tresorer Cladera of Dimonis d'Albopàs and departure for Plaça Major and the lighting of the bonfires for Sant Sebastià.





Saturday, 20 January

FIESTAS

Cala Millor, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Lighting of bonfires. Plaça Eureka.



Cala Ratjada, Sant Antoni. 15.00: Demons departure from Plaça Mariners. 19.00: Lighting of bonfires.



Colonia Sant Pere, Sant Antoni. 10.30: Demons and band of music procession. 19.30: Demons from the municipal building, followed by Compline. 20.00: Lighting of bonfires and barbecue.



Costitx, Sant Sebastià. 19.30: Bonfire, barbecue, performances from Islanders and DJs.



Inca, Sant Sebastià. 19.30: Mass and dance of offer. Sant Domingo Church. 20.15: Address for Sant Sebastià, barbecue, bread and wine and folk dance. C. Sant Sebastià.



Palma, Sant Sebastià. 12.00: Sant Sebastià Cycling Day from Plaça Cort to Son Moix. 19.30: Choral concert with Cor de Son Dameto. Sant Felip Neri Church. 21.00: Cope Mallorca concert - Ander Grauns, The Turners, Bebe. Plaça Espanya.



Pollensa, Sant Sebastià. 19.30: Procession with the image of Saint Sebastian, of the Standard and of the cavallet horse dancers. 21.00: Dance of the cavallets at the bonfire in Plaça Major.



S'Illot, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Mass. 19.00: Lighting of bonfire and barbecue. 20.00: Dance of demons and folk dance.



Sa Pobla, Sant Sebastià. 18.30: Line and ballroom dance, followed by barbecue (six euros). Plaça Mercat.



MUSIC

Llucmajor. 21.00: Maria del Mar Bonet and Llucmajor Band of Music. Sant Bonaventura Convent. Pay as you wish.



Porreres. 20.30: Cecilia Giménez - jazz. With Guillem Fullana (guitar), Marko Lokhari (double bass), Pep Lluís García (drums), Toni Mora (keyboards). Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà.





Sunday, 21 January

FIESTAS

Cala Ratjada, Sant Antoni. 11.00: Cavalcade and blessings. From Plaça Pins.



Inca, Sant Sebastià. 10.30: Pipers and dance of the demons. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 11.00: Release of doves and animal blessings. Gran Via de Colom.



Llucmajor, Sant Antoni. 10.00: Gathering of floats, animals, demons, band of music and pipers. Procession from Passeig Jaume III. 11.00: Blessings at the church.



Palma, Sant Sebastià. 11.00: Gathering of Palma bands of music. Palacio de Congresos. 12.00: Mounted Police equestrian "carousel". Bellver Castle. 17.30: Human towers. Avda. Jaume III. 19.00: Correfoc from the Riera bridge (Passeig Mallorca) - Cau des Boc Negre, Endimoniats, Kinfumfa, Trafoc, Enfocats, Realment Cremats, Trabucats, Drac i Guardians de Sant Jordi, Drac de na Coca.



Porreres, Sant Antoni. 11.45: Traditional animals blessings in front of the Rectory, followed by folk dance with Aires de Montision in Plaça Vila.



Sa Coma, Sant Antoni. 11.00: Animal blessings.



Soller, Sant Antoni. 15.30: Animal blessings. Plaça Constitució.



MUSIC

Manacor. 19.00: Studium Aureum orchestra and choir. Tchaikovsky and other works. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 13 euros.



Palma. 17.00: Capella Mallorquina choir. At the Cathedral. Free.



SPORT

Palma. 12.00: Real Mallorca v. Atlètic Balears. Segunda B, Grupo 3. Son Moix Stadium.