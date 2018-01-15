Historical memory
Republican dead now at peace in their home villages
The remains of fourteen Republicans that were recovered from the communal grave in Porreres are now resting in peace in the villages where these victims originated from or in the villages where families now reside. Fourteen caskets were delivered to families at a ceremony at the cemetery in Porreres on Sunday morning.
The mayor of Porreres, Xisca Mora, said that in the eighty years since they were killed and the more than forty years since the end of the Franco regime, the injustice had also been suffered by the families. The minister for culture, Fanny Tur, observed that the tribute to the dead was forty years too late. "But today, democracy is less imperfect."
President Armengol also referred to the period of time and stressed: "We will never forget those people who were simply fighting for democracy." On behalf of the government, she asked for forgiveness. "For years the administrations have done nothing, and for that I apologise. At the same time, I give thanks to the people who have fought over all this time."
With regard to what took place in Porreres during the Civil War, the president added that the government will lodge a case of crimes against humanity with the prosecution service. "The government will continue in this way. There has to be justice for those who defended democracy and freedom. We have waited too many years."
There were later ceremonies in Alcudia, Buger, Costitx, Esporles, Pollensa and Sencelles.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
John Little / Hace about 1 hour
The point is that it will be on record. The charges will be filed and the documents archived, so that in future years people cannot say - nothing was done. It is a technicality, but one which may give the families a modicum of closure.
Henry James / Hace about 2 hours
Honour the dead by all means but what is the point in launching a crimes against humanity case when there is nobody left alive to prosecute.?