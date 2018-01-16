Economy
Salaries in the Balearics 11% below the national average
A report by the EADA Business School and ICSA consultancy reveals that the average gross salary in the Balearics is 20,294 euros, eleven per cent lower than the national average of 22,793 euros. The region with the highest average salary (25,659) is Navarre. The difference between this and the lowest of all - in Extremadura - is 37%.
Senior management salaries in the Balearics average out at 73,911 euros, which is 6.5% lower than the national figure, while the average for middle management is 37,153 euros (eight per cent below the national average). Madrid has the highest salaries for senior management (83,903), followed by Catalonia with 80,916 euros.
The president of the ICSA group, Ernest Poveda, says that despite economic growth and employment creation over the past three years, the "fourth European economy" should not have the significant imbalance between wealth generation and pay that there is. Professor Jordi Costa from EADA adds: "Labour reform combined with economic growth have contributed to the creation of jobs, but salaries have hardly changed."
By sector, banking and insurance companies pay the most, while tourism and retail pay the least.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.