Emergencies
Pollensa Puig Maria fire controlled
A fire on the Puig Maria in Pollensa started at around quarter to eight this morning (Wednesday). The high winds caused it to spread, but the rapid deployment of fire crews confined the damage to pine woods to under one hectare (0.85 to be exact). The fire has, however, burned a total ten hectares of vegetation.
The Ibanat agency announced that the fire was under control by ten o'clock. The risk level was no more than zero as there was no danger to property or to people.
