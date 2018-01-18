The walkway will be created next to the road. 13-01-2018 Gori Vicens

The Council of Majorca has completed the design of the project for a walkway by the lighthouse road in Portocolom. It will be along the stretch between the Camino s'Algar and the Arenal beach and the work will be undertaken in two phases.



The first phase will cost just over 300,000 euros. It is over land that was bought some years ago by the national environment ministry and as far as the small Babo beach. The second phase, to the Arenal beach, is on private land.



Agreement for the project was signed in November 2015. The walkway will be raised in some parts and provide a good view of Portocolom. The specifications for it are that it is totally natural. It will be made from compacted earth with lime and without any concrete or tarmac. There will also be wooden platforms, with the whole project designed in order to have the least environmental impact and to be in keeping with the classification of the area as one of special natural interest.



The Costas Authority has to sign an agreement for the ceding of land, and the Council of Majorca will need to make a declaration of being in the general interest, given the area's classification. Felanitx town hall is looking at getting started on the project next winter. It will pay for the work, though mayor Joan Xamena says that there could be a grant for it.