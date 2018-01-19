Vueling will be increasing its flights to Palma. 20-01-2018 Marco Torres

Various airlines will be increasing their flights to airports in the Balearics this summer. Ryanair, easyJet and Eurowings are among them, and Vueling will be increasing the number of seats for flights with the mainland, while adding new routes to France and Switzerland and taking on the former Niki routes to Vienna and Stuttgart.



The regional transport minister, Marc Pons, met Vueling representatives at the Fitur fair in Madrid, and said that there will be increased flights across the whole year. This was "excellent news" for air connectivity. He added that the Balearic Islands are a "strategic market" for all the airlines, which are introducing new routes following the collapse of Air Berlin and Niki.



Pons also spoke with Air Europa and Air Nostrum about more inter-island flights because of the increase in the residents discount to 75%.



There are also developments at sea. Baleària, which is introducing its eco fast ferries for the Ibiza-Formentera route, is planning an increased service from the mainland because of rising tourism demand from the Spanish market.



Carmen Planas, the president of the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations, was also at Fitur. Following talks with hotel groups and other tourism industry businesses, she remarked that this coming season is destined to be "better than last year, and that was a very good one".



The Balearic employment, trade and industry minister, Iago Negueruela, was another who headed off to Madrid. At the Balearics stand he echoed what Planas had to say. This year's season will be better than 2017's. He observed that what is important, for all the islands, is that the season starts earlier and finishes later, which is what has been happening in Majorca in recent years.