The map shows in red the "saturated" coastal resorts where there will be a limit of sixty days in owners' main residences. The purple is for towns and villages deemed to have high levels of tourism pressure where the same limit will apply.

The orange coastal areas are not "saturated" and can therefore have rentals all year. The blue zones are interior centres where rentals can also be all year. The yellow for much of the interior means that apartment rental will be confined to sixty days but that houses (villas) can be rented out all year. The green is for protected areas where new licences for rentals will not be possible. The greys are basically industrial estates. There can be no renting on these.

The white is Palma, which is to be treated separately.

(Click the map to enlarge.)