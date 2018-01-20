Image from a small demonstration that was staged in early summer last year. 21-01-2018 MDB

The Human Pressure Index in the Balearics has increased by 45.7% over the past twenty years. This represents 641,210 more people. Information from the Balearics Statistics Institute has been commented on by the environmentalists Terraferida. They point out that 2009 was the only year when there was a fall - of 1.1%.



The maximum human pressure in 1997 was 1.4 million people in August. Twenty years later it had reached two million. Based on figures for population as of 1 January, in 1997 there were 764,089 people, while in 2017 there were over one million.



Terraferida say that the figures show that the tourism season is being extended and that the number of tourists is not decreasing. The group therefore questions government statements about a "new, more diversified and sustainable economic model" or "a moderation of summer peaks".



It is making various proposals to halt the "unstoppable increase in pressure". One is to establish a real ceiling for the number of tourist accommodation places. Another is to prevent any growth in the number of places. Further proposals have do with eliminating overcrowding in hotels and a cut to tourism promotional spending. The tourism ministry, Council of Majorca and town halls "spend millions" that are "unnecessary". The money would be better spent on inspections.