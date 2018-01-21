The cavallets for Sant Sebastià in Pollensa. 20-01-2018 Antoni Pol

While most attention for the Sant Sebastià fiestas is turned towards Palma, the saint is honoured in some parts of the island. in Pollensa, Sebastian is the old patron saint of winter and on 20 January each year - the feast day for Sebastian - the saint's standard is carried and the town's cavallet dancers appear. The cavallets are normally children. Pollensa is different in that they are adults.



Sebastian isn't big outside Palma. Inca, Sa Pobla and Es Capdellà are among the few other places where there are notable celebrations.