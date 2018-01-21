Symphonic Rhapsody of Queen at Palma auditorium. 06-06-2017 auditoriumpalma.com

Monday, 22 January

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Studium Aureum - "Russian music for string orchestra". Tchaikovsky, Arensky. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Twenty euros.





Tuesday, 23 January

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Catrin Finch (harp), Seckou Feita (kora, West African lute-harp). Caixa Forum, Plaça Weyler. Twelve euros.





Wednesday, 24 January





Thursday, 25 January

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Capella Mallorquina choir. Santa Catalina Thomàs Church, Plaça de Santa Pagesa. Free.



Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Marta Mathéu (soprano), Josep Ramon Olivé (baritone), Cor Jove de l'Orfeo Català choir. Brahms, Symphony No. 2, Guinovart "Requiem". Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 15-18 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.00: Russian Classical Ballet company - "The Nutcracker". Palacio de Congresos, C. Felicià Fuster.





Friday, 26 January

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music - "Leonard Bernstein Anniversary". Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.





Saturday, 27 January

FIESTAS

Palma. Brazilian celebration. From 17.00 to 22.30: Art, capoeira, percussion, music and batucada. Plaça Olivar.



MUSIC

Palma. 18.30: José Manuel Losada (violin), Andreu Riera (piano). Teatre Municipal Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura.



Palma. 21.30: Symphonic Rhapsody of Queen - international singers, rock band and One World Symphonic Orchestra. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 40-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



PERFORMANCE

Cala Millor. 18.00: Magic Cloquell. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. Free.





Sunday, 28 January

PERFORMANCE

Pollensa. 18.00: Folk dance with the Pollensa school of country dance, followed by the group Ballugall. Sant Domingo Convent Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free.



PHOTOGRAPHY

Palma. From 09.30: Palma Fotogràfica. Plaça Major.