Demons "fire-running" for Sant Sebastià. 21-01-2018 Miquel Àngel Llabrés

One of the most spectacular of all demon correfocs brought the Palma Sant Sebastià fiestas to a close last night.



An estimated 25,000 people lined the streets from the starting-point at the Riera bridge on the Paseo Mallorca. The number was up by around 5,000 over last year, no doubt helped by the mild weather. A total of 534 demons, beasties, drummers and others took part in the correfoc. Eight demons gangs were involved plus two dragons - Na Coca and Sant Jordi.



The correfoc lasted for two hours and more than 220 kilos of pyrotechnic material were used.