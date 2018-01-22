Fiestas
Demons take over Palma
One of the most spectacular of all demon correfocs brought the Palma Sant Sebastià fiestas to a close last night.
An estimated 25,000 people lined the streets from the starting-point at the Riera bridge on the Paseo Mallorca. The number was up by around 5,000 over last year, no doubt helped by the mild weather. A total of 534 demons, beasties, drummers and others took part in the correfoc. Eight demons gangs were involved plus two dragons - Na Coca and Sant Jordi.
The correfoc lasted for two hours and more than 220 kilos of pyrotechnic material were used.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.