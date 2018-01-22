The social dialogue board for "re-industrialisation". 22-01-2018 @VicepresidencIB

The Balearic government is to allocate 105 million euros to create 3,000 jobs over the next eight years and to also boost exports.



President Armengol yesterday chaired the "social dialogue board", the strategy of which is to "re-industrialise" the Balearics. This board and its plan for 2018 to 2025 involves six government ministries, unions and business associations.



Armengol said that a fundamental factor in assisting the islands' manufacturing and industry will be the special economic regime. The Madrid government has committed to introducing this for next year. Among other things, it will compensate the costs of insularity.



There are 65 actions actions in the plan. These are divided into seven categories. For technological acceleration, modernisation and innovation, investment of 25 million euros is being scheduled. The highest spending - 30 million euros - will go on training. This will have a dual purpose. It will be for the unemployed and for increasing worker specialisations.



Other money will include investment in promoting exports and improving logistics and energy efficiency. The sectors mainly being targeted under the plan are nautical, aeronautics, new technologies, food, fashion, furniture and cultural production.